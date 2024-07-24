Champions League final invader 2024Getty
Peter McVitie

Teenager invaded Wembley pitch during Champions League final between Real Madrid & Borussia Dortmund in prank to land £300,000 prize from notorious Russian streamer 'Mellstroy'

Champions LeagueReal MadridBorussia Dortmund vs Real MadridBorussia Dortmund

A 16-year-old who invaded the Wembley pitch during the Champions League final this year has admitted he did so in an attempt to win £300,000.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Teenager in court for invading Wembley pitch
  • Encouraged to do so by Russian streamer
  • Says he wanted to earn £300,000 from Mellstroy
Article continues below