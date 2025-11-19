Getty Images Sport
Tearful Liverpool star Andy Robertson reveals how Diogo Jota inspired his World Cup dream as Scotland book place at 2026 tournament
Historic scenes in Glasgow
Scotland dramatically secured a 4-2 win over Denmark to qualify for their first World Cup since France 1998. Scott McTominay opened the scoring with a brilliant overhead kick, but Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund equalised from the penalty spot. The match's turning point saw Rasmus Kristensen sent off and substitute Lawrence Shankland restored the hosts’ lead before Denmark leveled again. However, in a thrilling finale, late goals from Kieran Tierney and a stunning long-range strike from Kenny McLean secured the historic victory for the Tartan Army.
Following the final whistle, Robertson was overcome by the memories of Liverpool and Portugal forward Jota, who died in a car crash in Spain just weeks after celebrating the 2024-25 Premier League title and his wedding, leaving behind his wife and three young children.
- Getty Images Sport
Robertson: 'I couldn't get him out of my head'
A clearly emotional Robertson said: "I've hid it well, but today I've been in bits. I know the age I'm at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup. I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much together about the World Cup. He missed out on Qatar because of injury, and I missed out because Scotland weren't in it. I know he will be somewhere smiling over me tonight. I couldn't get him out of my head the whole day. I was in a bit of trouble in my room earlier. I think I hid it well from the boys and I'm so glad it ended up this way."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Scotland's heroes celebrate long into the night
There were scenes of wild celebration after the final whistle at Hampden and Robertson revealed the huge pressure he and his team-mates felt to end the 28-year wait to make it back onto the world’s biggest stage.
Robertson said: "I'm so glad it's ended up this way. This group of boys, this group of staff - it's the best group I've been involved in. The manager's (Steve Clarke) speech before the game was unbelievable. He went through the big moments we've had. Qualifying for the Euros - he couldn't quite remember - we were in Wunderbar. He said 'let's make it another one'. We were quite emotional. To do it for him, the staff and all our families, it'll go down as one of the greatest nights of my life. That just sums up this squad. Never say die. We just keep going right to the end and one of the craziest games. We put the country through it, but I'm sure it's worth it. We're going to the World Cup."
Addressing Kelly Cates (daughter of Anfield legend Kenny Dalglish), Robertson added: "I can't wait to get back down to Liverpool to have a red wine with yer da."
Midfielder John McGinn added: "I thought we were pretty rubbish to be honest, but who cares? To get over the line was such an amazing feeling. The gaffer's team talk was exceptional. It's a privilege every time we meet up. It's just humble guys wanting to do well for their country. We left everything out there. You think that's it - glorious failure, another blow. I was thinking about the play-offs in the 91st minute. But then what a hit from Kieran Tierney - I will never feel like that in a football stadium ever again."
- Getty Images Sport
Eager wait for World Cup draw
With Scotland's qualifying campaign now concluded, their schedule before the 2026 World Cup is not yet finalised, but will consist of friendly matches. They will discover their group stage opponents when the official draw takes place on Friday, December 5, at the Kennedy Center in Washington. The World Cup itself runs from June 11 to July 19 next year across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
Advertisement