Millie Bright, Aitana Bonmati & GOAL's Team of the 2024-25 European Women's Season

Barcelona are the best-represented club in GOAL's XI after reaching a sixth Champions League final in seven seasons, with one Lioness making the cut

On Saturday, the women's European season reached its crescendo as Arsenal stunned Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final. Stina Blackstenius' goal gave the Gunners a surprise 1-0 victory over the winners of the last two titles, securing the English side's first triumph in this competition since 2007.

There are still some loose ends to be tied up on the continent yet. Barca will have to dust themselves off and bounce back in next week's Copa de la Reina final, where victory over Atletico Madrid will secure a domestic treble. It would be an achievement representative of not only their continued domestic dominance but also the fantastic year they have had, despite the heartbreak in Lisbon.

As such, it's no surprise that Barcelona are well-represented in GOAL's Team of the European Women's Season - but who else has made the cut?...