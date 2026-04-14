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'The team that never gives up' - Alvaro Arbeloa says Real Madrid must overcome Bayern Munich deficit due to Champions League history
Madrid out to overturn deficit against Bayern
Madrid face a defining challenge after a 2-1 loss to Bayern in the first leg. Goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane initially shocked the hosts at the Bernabeu last week, before Kylian Mbappe pulled one back. Despite the deficit, coach Arbeloa arrived at the press room with a clear message.
Arbeloa stated: "We are Real Madrid and we believe we are going to win. The team needs to improve many things to create more chances. The reasons we have to go through, first of all, is because we are Real Madrid. We are the team that never gives up and the one with 15 European Cups."
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Tactical tweaks amid European hurdles
The Spanish giants must navigate this crucial second leg without Aurelien Tchouameni, who received a suspension-inducing yellow card during the first encounter. While the Frenchman's absence is a blow, the coach insisted they have finalised a blueprint to nullify the German side.
Arbeloa explained: "Some were not at 100% in the first leg and what I can assure you is that we will return with our shield or on it. We have many options to play where Tchouameni does. Not just one, but several: Camavinga, Thiago, Ceballos, Valverde. I know the eleven that I am going to put out tomorrow and it gives me a lot of confidence."
Dismissing miracles and trusting the supporters
Despite trailing, the club have rejected the notion that progressing would be an anomaly. The manager insisted the first leg could have gone a different way, noting that Manuel Neuer's nine saves kept the visitors ahead.
Arbeloa added: "Also those who are going to come off the bench because it is going to be a very long match. I am very confident and feeling privileged. I don't think we have to perform any miracle. If we won the other day, it wouldn't have been crazy. Their best player was the goalkeeper. No one who knows Real Madrid thinks that winning in Germany is a miracle. I don't know how many teams in the world can say they have won the European Cup 15 times. I've been running into fans all week who tell me we're going to come back and with that, we believe we're going to win."
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Defining moments as league hopes fade
Madrid now face a defining moment in their season. With league hopes fading after a draw against Girona left the team nine points behind Barcelona, overcoming the Bavarian giants tomorrow is essential. The squad must immediately channel their manager's unwavering belief on the pitch to conquer the Allianz Arena and keep their ultimate European dream alive.