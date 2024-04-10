Tata Martino explains how Lionel Messi will 'confront' Monterrey challenge after 'possessed dwarf' insult from Nico Sanchez as Inter Miami boss reacts to CONCACAF Champions Cup first-leg tunnel bust-up
Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has explained how Lionel Messi will approach their cup clash with Monterrey while responding to the first-leg bust-up.
- Miami and Monterrey have heated tunnel clash
- Messi allegedly called 'possessed dwarf' by Sanchez
- Martino looks ahead to Champions Cup tie