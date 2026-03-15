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Emanuele Tramacere

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Tare: "If Modric wants to stay, the contract is already in place and he loves Milan. There’s no point talking about Kean now. The title race isn’t back on."

Lazio v Milan is a crucial match for the Rossoneri in their title chase against Inter, and in the pre-match build-up on DAZN, the Rossoneri’s sporting director Igli Tare – a former star of the clash with the Biancocelesti – took to the microphone.

Tare tried to temper the enthusiasm surrounding the Scudetto race, arguing that the title race is not yet back on. The director sidestepped questions regarding a potential move for Moise Kean, but offered a hint about the future of a key player like Luka Modric, who must decide whether to renew his contract at the end of the season – with a new deal already prepared should he agree.

Here are his words

  • KEAN'S GOAL

    "Kean? There’s no point talking about these things now. It’s vital for us to win this match tonight; it means a lot for our league position and for building on last Sunday’s victory. Let’s focus on these things, and then when the transfer window opens, there’ll be plenty to talk about."

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  • SCUDETTO

    "Will tonight’s match finally get the title race back on track? Honestly, no. We just have to do our bit and try to win. There’s still a long way to go, but if we win tonight, we’ll get a little closer. The league is full of surprises."

  • LAZIO IN TROUBLE

    "It would be better for us to play in a full stadium. It’s great to experience football with all the excitement it brings. Lazio are going through a difficult transitional period, but they’re a strong side and can beat anyone. We know what we’re capable of and we want to win tonight"

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  • MODRIC'S CONTRACT EXTENSION

    "One thing is certain. Luka loves Milan; he loves Milan very much, and Milan loves Luka very much too. I think it will be an easy decision for him. The contract is there if he wants it – we have a one-year option – but he needs to make his decision with a clear head. He enjoys playing for this team."

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Serie A
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