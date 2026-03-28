Talks are reportedly already underway: will U21 star Nicolo Tresoldi be moving to the Bundesliga this summer?

According to reports, the entourage of Tresoldi, who currently plays for Club Brugge, is already holding behind-the-scenes talks with clubs from Spain, Italy and Germany that are likely to be competing in the Champions League next year – though no specific names have been mentioned.

Following a strong season in Belgium, in which he has scored 17 goals in 48 competitive matches for manager Ivan Leko’s side, the German-Italian apparently wants to take the next step and could leave the club for a fee of between €25m and €30m, despite having a contract running until 2029.