"Take a look at Bayern": Star manager is impressed by FCB

"In modern football, everyone has to find their position on the pitch, which requires balance and a constant change of roles, but in a dynamic and fluid way," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia. "Just look at Bayern Munich’s recent match against Atalanta – they’ve given us a real blueprint for movement and positional play in football," he added.

Bayern were already leading 3-0 in Bergamo after just 25 minutes thanks to goals from Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry. They continued in fine form after the break and had built up a 6-0 lead by the 67th minute, before Mario Pasalic scored a consolation goal for Atalanta in the 93rd minute.