'He could be a taekwondo kickboxer!' - Cristiano Ronaldo backed to make stunning career change as he is compared to LeBron James
Ronaldo forays into MMA as WOW FC shareholder
Ronaldo made headlines this week after officially joining the world of mixed martial arts as a shareholder in WOW FC, the Spanish promotion co-owned by UFC champion Ilia Topuria. His move into MMA investment has sparked widespread reaction, including from high-profile combat athletes who see a natural crossover in his athletic profile. Among them is Garcia, who believes Ronaldo’s famed explosiveness and footwork could translate into a competitive taekwondo-based discipline.
Ronaldo’s arrival at WOW FC coincides with the organisation’s rapid expansion across Europe and LATAM, fuelled by soaring live attendance and ambitious plans to innovate in fan-athlete interaction. The company views Ronaldo as both a global face and a strategic driver of growth, aligning with the sport’s increasing mainstream popularity.
Ryan Garcia believes CR7 could become a 'taekwondo kickboxer'
Speaking to Covers.com, Garcia reacted enthusiastically after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, suggesting the Portuguese star has the ideal attributes to succeed in taekwondo-style kickboxing. He said: “[Cristiano Ronaldo] has got feet for a reason, not hands. Anything with your feet, maybe he could be a Taekwondo kickboxer.” He highlighted Ronaldo’s agility, balance, and lower-body power as key reasons he could adapt to the sport’s technical demands.
Garcia also praised Ronaldo’s personality, recalling their meeting at the Usyk vs Dubois fight. He explained: “When I met him he was a charming fellow, a very strong figure, and a very sweet dude, a gentleman. He’s inspirational.”
The boxer then compared Ronaldo to one of the greatest athletes on the planet, saying: “For him to keep his body intact, and perform at such a high level at his age is… he’s like LeBron James.” He added that Ronaldo’s example gives him personal inspiration, concluding: “Hard work, discipline, and belief could take you anywhere.”
Ronaldo reportedly has a body age of 28.7
Ronaldo’s foray into MMA has come at a time when his physical condition continues to defy all conventional expectations for a 40-year-old footballer. According to advanced biometrics collected by WHOOP, his body performs more like that of an elite athlete aged just 28.7, a finding grounded in data spanning sleep quality, recovery rate, heart-rate zones and metabolic efficiency.
The company’s analysis suggests the Al-Nassr forward possesses exceptional metabolic control that enables sustained high-intensity performance. WHOOP highlighted elite haemoglobin levels and oxygen delivery efficiency, attributes that underpin both explosive movement and long-duration endurance. That profile helps explain why Ronaldo, even in his forties, continues to perform at a world-class level while maintaining a professional workload that rivals much younger players.
Ronaldo himself responded humorously to the findings, posting “The data doesn’t lie” on X as fans reacted to the revelation. His ability to maintain low inflammation, rapid recovery cycles and consistent energy output has long been seen as a fundamental part of his branding as the sport’s model athlete. It also strengthens the argument made by Garcia; if any footballer could theoretically adapt to the physical demands of combat sports, it might be Ronaldo.
Ronaldo to promote MMA in key regions
Ronaldo’s investment in WOW FC will see him play a key strategic role as the promotion expands into new global markets across Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. His involvement is expected to boost visibility, attract sponsors and help develop new athlete-fan experiences as the company looks beyond Spain. While speculation about a career switch remains playful, no such transition is expected, and Ronaldo’s immediate future lies in football and shaping WOW FC’s rise within the MMA landscape.
