Goal.com
Live
AS Roma v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Suzuki’s nightmare return after 126 days: just three minutes into the Torino v Parma match and he conceded a goal through his legs to Simeone

The incident happened on the very day he returned to the pitch

It certainly wasn’t the comeback Zion Suzuki would have hoped for. The Parma goalkeeper, who hadn’t played since 8 November (Parma 2–2 Milan) due to a hand injury, returned to the starting line-up in place of second-choice goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi for the opening match of the 29th league fixture away at Torino, 126 days later. 

  • THE GOAL CONCEDED

    Barely three minutes into the first half, and from the very first shot they faced, Suzuki had to pick the ball out of the back of the net: Vlasic drove forward, the ball fell to Simeone, who controlled it on his right foot and fired a shot from a tight angle inside the box, almost as he was sliding. The ball was heading straight at the goalkeeper, but in his attempt to save it, he let it slip through his legs. 

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Cremonese crest
Cremonese
CRE
0