Surprisingly early Mason Greenwood substitution explained by Marseille boss Habib Beye after star forward's 'fantastic' winning goal in Ligue 1 clash with Toulouse
Tactical reshuffle after opening goal
The decisive moment of the match arrived early in the first half when Greenwood showcased his clinical edge. Latching onto a precise cut-back from Igor Paixao, the English attacker fired a stunning strike into the top corner. This instinctive finish highlighted his world-class ability and justified his starting position, giving Marseille a crucial advantage.
However, the emotional temperature of the match gradually increased, changing the tactical landscape. Greenwood found himself embroiled in a heated clash with Toulouse’s Aron Donnum, resulting in a yellow card for the former Manchester United man. Beye acted swiftly, clearly concerned that his player's temperament might lead to a more severe punishment.
Managing the risk of a red card
Expanding on the surprise decision to replace Greenwood with Amine Gouiri just after the half-hour mark, Beye admitted to reporters that the booking fundamentally changed his game plan. He was entirely unwilling to see his side reduced to ten men while defending a slender lead away from home, choosing to prioritize defensive stability over individual brilliance.
“There was this scuffle where he takes a yellow card, and as Mason is an instinctive player, I didn't want us to find ourselves at 10 in that match,” Beye explained during his post-match press conference. He emphasized the substitution was proactive, adding, "It's a precaution I took at that moment." This careful approach ensured Marseille maintained their numerical parity under pressure.
Positional strategy for the forward line
Before the disciplinary incident forced his hand, Beye had a specific vision for Greenwood's role against the opposition defence.
“I put Mason as an attacker, but I wanted him to come and fix the left central defender and Methalie, to give space to Quinten Timber and Timothy Weah,” he noted. Acknowledging the player's natural tendencies, he added, "I knew Mason was not a player who stayed in the axis." This fluidity paid off initially, but the yellow card required immediate adaptation.
Avenging the cup defeat and rotation
The 66th-minute substitution also presented a valuable opportunity to seamlessly integrate Gouiri back into the first-team fold. Returning from injury, the Algerian international needed match fitness. "We had planned to give Amine 30 minutes to allow him to come back. He did two days of high-intensity training, it's a very good thing," Beye revealed.
Concluding his assessment, the coach stated, "We managed that moment well. Mason put a fantastic goal for us and I think it's a group victory." The tactical shifts worked perfectly as Marseille reclaimed third spot in the league table. Crucially, the hard-fought win avenged their Coupe de France disappointment, having lost a tense penalty shootout to Toulouse just last Wednesday.
