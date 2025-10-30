'The club needs the support' - Nani tells Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to get behind Man Utd amid Ruben Amorim turnaround

Former Manchester United winger Nani has called on his ex-teammates Ronaldo and Rooney to rally behind the club as they navigate a defining moment in their modern history. His comments come as Amorim’s side finally begin to turn a corner after a disastrous previous season that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League and crash out of Europe. Now, with United mounting an unexpected resurgence under the Portuguese manager, Nani believes visible encouragement from the club’s most influential figures could further strengthen the current rebuild.

The Red Devils endured a nightmare 2024/25 campaign marred by managerial instability and disjointed performances. Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag midway through the season, struggled initially to steady the ship, with the club enduring humiliating defeats and early cup exits. However, after a poor start to the current season, Amorim’s tactical blueprint has started to click, and United’s revitalised attack has propelled them up the table, re-igniting optimism at Old Trafford.

The team’s newfound cohesion and pressing intensity have reminded supporters of the old United spirit. Their attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko has transformed the Red Devils’ frontline, while captain Bruno Fernandes continues to lead by example. Nani’s comments reflect a broader sentiment that unity, on and off the pitch, is essential if United are to reclaim their former glory.