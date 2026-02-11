Super League saga finally over as Real Madrid reach agreement with UEFA for the 'well-being of European club football'

The Super League project is officially over, with UEFA announcing that they and Real Madrid have ended their legal dispute over the potential founding of a breakaway league. The Spanish club were the only team left in the doomed project, after Barcelona had withdrawn themselves last week.

A joint-statement from UEFA, Real and the European Football Clubs read: "UEFA, European Football Clubs and Real Madrid CF reach agreement for the good of European club football.

"This agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented.

"Following months of discussions conducted in the best interests of European football, UEFA, European Football Clubs (EFC), and Real Madrid CF announce that they have reached an agreement of principles for the well-being of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology.

