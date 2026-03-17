Sulemana-Dumfries clash, VAR review: "Normal contact in the course of play, not a foul". Manganiello to the Dutch player: "You slipped; you have 10 minutes to win"

Open VAR, DAZN’s regular weekly programme in collaboration with the AIA and FIGC, analysed the most talked-about moment of the Inter v Atalanta match: the contact between Sulemana and Dumfries that led to Krstovic’s equaliser.

Former referee and current CAN member Dino Tommasi commented on the incident as follows: “There is no shove, there is a touch; the hand is barely touching, there is no pressure, there is no shove. Even the low contact is assessed using all the cameras; in the VAR room, they eventually realise that there is no foul whatsoever. Dumfries ‘does a bicycle kick’; as he lifts his left foot, there is contact as he falls, but it is not a foul. A normal part of the game; Manganiello made the correct decision on the pitch and it was properly analysed in the VAR room using all the available cameras. The contact is absolutely normal.”