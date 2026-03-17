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Sulemana-Dumfries clash, VAR review: "Normal contact in the course of play, not a foul". Manganiello to the Dutch player: "You slipped; you have 10 minutes to win"

Open VAR, DAZN’s regular weekly programme in collaboration with the AIA and FIGC, analysed the most talked-about moment of the Inter v Atalanta match: the contact between Sulemana and Dumfries that led to Krstovic’s equaliser. 

Former referee and current CAN member Dino Tommasi commented on the incident as follows: “There is no shove, there is a touch; the hand is barely touching, there is no pressure, there is no shove. Even the low contact is assessed using all the cameras; in the VAR room, they eventually realise that there is no foul whatsoever. Dumfries ‘does a bicycle kick’; as he lifts his left foot, there is contact as he falls, but it is not a foul. A normal part of the game; Manganiello made the correct decision on the pitch and it was properly analysed in the VAR room using all the available cameras. The contact is absolutely normal.”

  • "It's Dumfries who's doing the cycling"

    Matteo Garigio and Daniele Chiffi, in the VAR room, comment on the Sulemana-Dumfries challenge as follows: "He’s not pushing him. Let’s look at the close-up; I want to see if there’s clear contact at the lower body. But there’s no pushing; there’s no shove. He’s in front; there’s no contact at the lower body." Then to Manganiello: "I’ve checked all the cameras, there’s nothing there. There’s never any clear contact where he trips him up. It’s him doing the bicycle kick. Goal stands."

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  • "YOU HAVE ANOTHER 10 MINUTES TO WIN"

    Then referee Manganiello said to Dumfries, who was furious at the missed foul: "You slipped, Denzel, you didn't realise. You've still got 10 minutes to win this, come on."

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