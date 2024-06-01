'I'd rather be a student in a cool city' - Kai Havertz reveals bizarre dream of life away from football as Arsenal star explains his favourite position
Kai Havertz revealed his bizarre dream of being a "student in a cool city" in a life away from the high-intensity Premier League and European nights.
- Havertz wants a life away from football
- Would rather be a student than a footballer
- Arsenal star also spoke about his favourite position