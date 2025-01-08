Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Semi Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: History for English football! Stuart Attwell becomes first referee to explain VAR decision with stadium announcement during Tottenham-Liverpool Carabao Cup clash

LiverpoolTottenhamCarabao CupTottenham vs Liverpool

Stuart Attwell created history on Wednesday night by becoming the first referee in English football to explain a VAR decision to the fans.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Solanke broke the deadlock against Liverpool
  • VAR ruled out the goal due to offside
  • Attwell explained decision to the crowd
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱