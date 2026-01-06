Strasbourg supporters federation call out 'humiliating subservience to Chelsea' after Liam Rosenior's exit with the 'future of French football at stake'

While Strasbourg followers can appreciate the appeal of a prominent Premier League post, they are angry that how easy it was for Chelsea to flex their muscles and get what they want - with little resistance seemingly being offered.

A statement from Strasbourg’s supporters federation reads: “The transfer of Liam Rosenior marks another humiliating step in Racing's subservience to Chelsea. For two-and-a-half years, along with others, we have been trying to raise the alarm about this.

“The problem goes far beyond the mid-season sporting impact and the ambitions of a young coach. It is structural; the future of French club football is at stake.

“Every additional contortion by Marc Keller, every extra minute spent at the helm of the club, is an insult to the tremendous work accomplished before 2023. What was seen by many as an outrageous move last September increasingly looks like sound advice: he must leave. Now.

“The FSRCS will coordinate closely with the three other associations actively fighting against multiple ownership, as well as all people of goodwill, to define the next steps.”

Strasbourg president Keller told BBC Sport in November 2025, amid questions of how ties to Chelsea would impact efforts in Alsace: “I know a minority of people are still asking some questions about the multi-club model. Of course, we continue dialogue, and I think that the best answer, as I used to be a footballer, is on the pitch.

“I don't think we are a feeder club, because a feeder club we are sending three, four, five, six players to Chelsea every season. I think it's more... like a younger brother relationship, as we say in France, but you say sister club in England. We help each other.”

