'Stop with the snapshots!' – Gian Piero Gasperini furious as VAR frame distorts Donyell Malen red card

Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini stood firm in defense of forward Donyell Malen following his 53rd-minute red card against Como at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. The dismissal left the Giallorossi with ten men for nearly forty minutes, forcing a defensive shift in an otherwise open encounter.

Refusing to accept that Malen acted maliciously, Gasperini argued the Dutch forward suffered repeated fouls prior to the tackle on Kaiki.

"We were forced to defend ourselves after the red card. Malen was repeatedly fouled before the tackle," Gasperini blurted out.