Stop the Joshua Zirkzee experiment & get Mason Mount in that starting XI! Much-maligned & injury-wrecked Man Utd star might just be Ruben Amorim's saviour

The forgotten midfielder is on his way to rediscovering his former self after two rotten years and could be the perfect fit for his new coach

Before Ruben Amorim had taken his first Manchester United game he had already become enamoured with one player. "Mason Mount… I have to tell you I love that kid," the Portuguese said in his first interview with United's official website.

And in half an hour in the Czech Republic, it was easy to see why. The Red Devils were heading for a third consecutive defeat after Andre Onana's latest howler against Viktoria Plzen until Mount came on and helped change the game. Rasmus Hojlund naturally grabbed the headlines as he fired United to a first away win under Amorim and a first away victory in Europe for nearly two years.

But Mount was just as crucial to the turnaround and more importantly he showed that he is ready to reignite his stalling career, and perhaps United's season too.