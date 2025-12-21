Stingy 'treat' that Dani Dyer's husband Jarrod Bowen is allowed - with West Ham & England star seeing unusual Christmas gift revealed

Former Love Island contestant Dani, who is about to start in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, has told her 'Live and Let Dyer' podcast of Bowen’s eating rituals: "It's very, very small amount of carbs, a lot of protein, a lot of like steaks, chicken.

"The night before a game he'll always have pasta, and in the morning he always has pancakes before a game. I mean, yeah, we never have takeaways, I have to go round my mum and dad's for a Chinese!"

Dyer admits that Bowen occasionally craves something more substantial on a Sunday, but appreciates that he cannot enjoy any ‘cheat’ meals. Dani concedes that she would prefer a traditional roast dinner anyway.

Joanne Dyer has explained how Bowen does get to bend his rules at times, but even then there is little for him to get excited about. She told listeners how the Leominster-born forward has a "tiny pot" of jelly babies. She said: "That's the treat. And he's only allowed three of them!"

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!