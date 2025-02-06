Steven GerrardGetty
Steven Gerrard snubbed! Liverpool legend misses out on Carlisle job following Al-Ettifaq exit as League Two's bottom-placed club appoint Man Utd icon as new head coach instead

Steven Gerrard missed out on the Carlisle job following his Al-Ettifaq exit, with the League Two club appointing Mark Hughes as their new head coach.

  • Gerrard remains a free agent
  • Was being considered by Carlisle as an option
  • Instead, they chose to settle with Hughes
