Steven-GerrardGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Steven Gerrard is heading back to Anfield! Liverpool legend to renew Chelsea rivalry as he signs up for charity game alongside Peter Crouch

S. GerrardLiverpoolPremier LeagueChelsea

Steven Gerrard will once again take to the Anfield pitch for Liverpool in a charity game against Chelsea that will also feature Peter Crouch.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gerrard to take part in legends match at Anfield
  • Will be joined by Crouch, Skrtel, Hyppia and others
  • Cahill, Hasselbaink, & Zola will star for the Blues
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches