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imago-sport-1082704006.jpgNicolo Campo
Alvino Hanafi

'You cannot play just one half!' – Claude Makelele and Steve McManaman drop harsh Real Madrid verdict

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
S. McManaman
C. Makelele

Real Madrid legends Steve McManaman and Claude Makelele delivered a stern warning to their former club ahead of Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid. The iconic duo insisted Los Blancos must eliminate tactical inconsistency and attack to close the gap on Barcelona.

  • Galactico icons set high stakes for Madrid derby

    Real Madrid legends Steve McManaman and Claude Makelele joined ESPN FC to dissect the tactical challenges facing Los Blancos ahead of Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. With league leaders Barcelona six points ahead, both former stars declared defeat completely unacceptable.

    Diego Simeone's hosts trail Real Madrid by just two points, making victory vital for both capital clubs.

    The Galactico pair insisted that maintaining championship momentum requires an immediate statement performance away from home.


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  • imago-sport-321858.jpgBernd Müller

    Makelele urges proactive attack over defensive caution

    Addressing tactical choices on ESPN FC, Makelele forcefully argued that Real Madrid must abandon defensive timidity and embrace a proactive offensive setup. He urged the coaching staff to field attack-minded profiles capable of imposing dominance from the opening whistle.

    Makelele stressed that retreating into a passive shape against top-tier opposition creates unnecessary vulnerability.

    "Real Madrid must show a dominant performance for 90 minutes and play more offensively, rather than defensively," Makelele stated. "You have to be brave and put out attacking players."


  • Pundits call out dangerous performance inconsistency

    McManaman and Makelele expressed concern over Real Madrid's tendency to deliver patchy, two-half performances this season. The team has repeatedly struggled to sustain tactical control across a full 90 minutes, relying instead on late individual magic.

    Young striker Carlos Espi has already netted two stoppage-time winners this term, including late heroics against Elche last time out.

    "You cannot play just one half of football at this level," McManaman warned during the broadcast. "Relying on late moments is dangerous against a team like Atletico."

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  • imago-sport-1067063935.jpgPressinphoto

    Former midfield general predicts 3-2 Real Madrid triumph

    Despite highlighting structural flaws, Makelele remains confident that Real Madrid's top-tier individual firepower will prove decisive in a high-intensity battle. The French legend predicted a thrilling 3-2 victory for Los Blancos at the Metropolitano.

    A win would narrow the gap on Barcelona while providing vital momentum before domestic action continues.

    "I think Real Madrid will win this game 3-2," Makelele concluded.

LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA