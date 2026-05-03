Steve McClaren explains how Cristiano Ronaldo ignored ‘don’t play’ advice during ill-fated second spell at Man Utd that ended with Erik ten Hag battle & terminated contract

The core of the issue lay in the work rate required out of possession, a non-negotiable aspect of Ten Hag's tactical blueprint. Despite his legendary status and goal-scoring pedigree, Ronaldo reportedly struggled - or refused - to adapt to the physical demands of the modern Premier League press in his late 30s.

McClaren elaborated on the specific instructions that caused the rift: "Ronaldo was generally OK. But he didn’t want to do the job that Erik wanted him to do. Or didn’t feel he was capable of doing it. The instructions out of possession were, ‘Get into the middle, as soon as you’re back, you’re the first press, then double run, even a triple run now and again’. I used to say to Ronnie, ‘If you want to play, that’s what you’ve got to do’. He’d argue, ‘Ah, nobody wants to press’. I’d say, ‘Well, they’re all young lads, they can press’. I said, ‘You have to run, it’s simple, Ronnie. If you don’t, you don’t play’."