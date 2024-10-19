Blackpool v Sheffield Wednesday - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Steve Bruce's four-month-old grandson tragically dies as ex-Premier League manager's current team Blackpool release emotional statement

Blackpool have confirmed manager Steve Bruce will miss their Barnsley clash due to the "tragic passing of his four-month-old grandson Madison".

  • Bruce's baby grandson has tragically lost his life
  • Blackpool manager to miss Saturday's game
  • Salford assistant Alex Bruce to be absent from Crewe game
