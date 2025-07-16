Few could have predicted where the U.S. men's national team's goalkeeper pool would end up in 2025. At the start of the year, Matt Freese had zero caps, and he didn't feature in either match of January camp, either. Now, as the calendar gets set to turn, Freese is sitting on 13 caps and is the odds-on favorite to start at the World Cup.

Let that serve as a reminder that things can change quickly. Even six months out from a World Cup, nothing is set in stone. Over that span alone, Freese has gone from uncapped to the No. 1 - a useful lesson for anyone trying to project any position, especially goalkeeper.

Freese, of course, isn’t the only shot-stopper with World Cup ambitions. The pool is deep, with several goalkeepers making legitimate cases for inclusion next summer. Only one can start, but the battle to make the squad matters just as much, even if it comes without the spotlight, as manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff continue to assess their options.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the State of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. First up: goalkeepers.