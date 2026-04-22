State of U.S. youth soccer Rondo: Will pay to play ever end? Is sending talent overseas the key? And will the U.S. come closer to winning a World Cup?

Tom Hindle: It feels like we're in need of a sea change. There's an overreliance on small victories - good players, GA Cup wins, youth World Cup runs - rather than a real view of the whole thing. Sure, there are good coaches. Yes, individual clubs - professional and otherwise - are doing better with the resources they have. And of course, soccer is a business. But until the sport becomes self-sustaining in the U.S., it sort of feels like a bad model operating on the margins rather than an ambitious setup ready to flourish.

Ryan Tolmich: Getting better, but not there yet. Realistically, top-end youth development is still in its infancy and, despite what outsiders may say, applying what other countries do to American soccer isn't a like-for-like idea. This country is too big and too spread out to make this easy, which is why it'll take years and lots of money to really get something that's close to right. It's closer than it was a decade ago, but still pretty far off the ideal setup.

Alex Labidou: It feels more structured on the women’s side than the men’s, but both are still pretty fragmented. That’s partly the reality of a country this big - developing in Boston versus San Diego can be completely different experiences. The next step is better alignment. If U.S. Soccer can connect those pathways, especially on the men’s side, the talent is there. It’s about whether the system can catch up. Also, the cost, overall, is high for most pay-to-play programs. That needs to change.

Celia Balf: I don't feel very good about it. As someone who's been on all sides of youth soccer, as a coach, a content lead for a youth sports app, a player and now a mom, it's rooted in too much money, exploitation and not enough good leaders.