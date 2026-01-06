State of Canada GKsGOAL
Tom Hindle

State of the Canada Men’s National Team – Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crépeau remain locked in a battle for No. 1

With the 2026 World Cup just months away, GOAL looks at the state of Canada's goalkeeper position.

Canada's goalkeeping situation isn't quite stable. There is talent in Jesse Marsch's ranks, to be sure, but choosing a No.1 has been a bit difficult for the manager. At the moment, there are two clear frontrunners: Dayne St. Clair and Maxime Crepeau. The duo both have impressive MLS resumes, but are yet to make a marked impact for their national team - or provide a signature moment to claim the No.1 spot outright. 

St. Clair appears to have the stronger resume, particularly after being named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Crepeau, however, brings greater international experience, with more caps and an MLS Cup title from 2022 - an achievement his compatriot has yet to match. Separating the two is far from straightforward, and Marsch has yet to publicly commit to either. Nor are they the only options under consideration. As with most national teams, the aim is to establish a clear No. 1 and No. 2, while evaluating several others to round out a tournament squad - a balance Marsch is still working through.

Owen Goodman has the talent to make an impact and has been earmarked as one for the future. But there are plenty of other names in the mix, too. Canada might have their No. 1 and 2 sorted, but with the World Cup looming, Les Rouges could really do with rounding out their goalkeeping situation in full. 

GOAL looks at Canada's depth between the sticks in the first check on the state of the national team...

  • Mexico v Canada - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The Starter: Dayne St. Clair, Inter Miami

    How about Lionel Messi's new running mate to take the gloves going forward? There should be few debates about St. Clair's quality at this point. In the 2025 season, he showed his chops as both a shot stopper and distributor, turning in his most well-rounded campaign yet and deservedly picking up the MLS's top goalkeeper award as a result. He might have stayed with Minnesota United, but now finds himself in the pressure cooker of Miami

    And that might be the perfect point for him to seize the No.1 shirt for Canada outright. Thus far, he has been in fierce competition with Maxime Crepeau - another MLS standout - for the starting spot. Jesse Marsch, meanwhile, has been reluctant to commit to one keeper. Yet St. Clair, who has 18 caps to his name, was between the sticks for Canada's Gold Cup quarterfinal tie last summer, an indication, perhaps, of where he stands when the biggest moments come. 

    • Advertisement
  • Maxime Crepeau CanadaGetty Images

    Hot on his heels: Maxime Crepeau, Free Agent

    If St. Clair is the more obvious talent, then Crepeau certainly has an advantage when it comes to experience - even if his numbers don't exactly blow St. Clair's out of the water. 

    Crepeau has worn the national team jersey 29 times, and until Marsch came in, still had a firm hold on the No. 1 spot. And it's easy to see why. Crepeau is the kind of experienced veteran head that coaches love between the sticks. He has played for four different MLS teams and performed everywhere he has gone. At 31, he's not exactly old for the position, either. 

    His story is slightly tainted by a major leg injury sustained in the 2022 MLS Cup final. The Canadian missed the World Cup as a result and needed the best part of two years to fully recover. But now he's in a curious spot. The Timbers elected not to re-sign the Canadian. There were rumors that he could return to Canada and play for a rebuilding Toronto FC. But the latest reports suggest he will sign for Orlando City - who are in search of a new goalkeeper to push youngster Javier Otero. 

  • Owen Goodman Getty

    For the Future: Owen Goodman, Huddersfield Town

    Goodman might be a little bit of dual-national magic from Les Rouges. The 22-year-old is eligible to play for England, Nigeria and Canada, and featured twice for the England U20 side. But after Marsch called him into the senior side for a duo of friendlies in November - he didn't appear in either game - it seems that his long-term international plans are secure. 

    Where, exactly, he fits into the side is hard to determine. Goodman is still 22, and looking for a permanent home in English football. He is on Crystal Palace's books, but has spent the last three years bouncing around the lower leagues on loan. 

    The 2024-25 campaign brought success at Wimbledon, where he won League 2's Golden Glove and was named to the division's team of the season. That was enough to earn him a step up to Huddersfield, but he has been in and out of the XI after being handed the starting job at the beginning of the campaign. For now, he is a tidy backup, still searching for a permanent spot to take the next step. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • James Pantemis Portland 2025Getty

    In the Mix: James Pantemis, Tom McGill, Jayden Hibbert

    If St. Clair, Crepeau, and Goodman are the obvious big three, then there remain other goalies in with a shout. 

    James Pantemisis an interesting third option after serving as a solid backup for Portland and having his 2026 option picked up, suggesting a potentially bigger role this campaign. 

    Tom McGill, a Canadian-born goalkeeper who has spent much of his adult life in England, could also factor into the conversation. His talent is sufficient to push his way into contention, but a lack of stability has stalled his progress. After a series of loan spells, he currently finds himself on Brighton’s books and in need of regular first-team football to make a serious case.

    Jayden Hibbert is another name worth monitoring. Drafted by Atlanta United in 2024, the young goalkeeper broke into the senior setup ahead of the 2025 campaign and went on to make his MLS debut. If new head coach Tata Martino is willing to trust the 21-year-old with meaningful minutes, a national team call-up could follow.

  • Dayne St Clair Canada 2025Getty

    The Big Picture

    It seems that it might be time for a changing of the guard. Marsch has made it clear that he wants to offer equal opportunities to both St. Clair and Crepeau. And that would certainly make sense given that Canada have played relatively few competitive games after automatically qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. But now the games get a little more real. Friendlies will, no doubt, be a bit more competitive as the American manager looks to fine-tune his squad in the coming months. It would only make sense for St. Clair to secure his spot

    The former University of Maryland keeper will likely benefit, too, from the extra eyeballs and higher stakes of Miami. He was wonderful for Minnesota, yet existed in something of a bubble for the smaller market team. Once the Herons' jersey goes on, there is nowhere for him to hide. 

Friendlies
Canada crest
Canada
CAN
Guatemala crest
Guatemala
GTM
0