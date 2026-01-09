Spurs close in on €15m Brazilian full-back Souza as beleaguered Thomas Frank seeks January reinforcements

South American football expert Tim Vickery has given context to Spurs' pursuit, explaining that Souza is already on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil's squad at the 2026 World Cup in the summer.

He told Sky Sports: "He is very impressive. He is a 19-year-old left-back, very physically strong. Great footballer and very versatile. He defends well and attacks well.

"Can go on the outside and can also cut in on the inside. He has had a difficult debut season, playing for Santos in a relegation battle and they only just avoided relegation.

"Santos, on the one hand, you have the tradition of Pele and the greatest club side in the world at one point but on the other side they represent a small city. The fans are so demanding.

"For him to come through, fighting relegation, and doing very well, it speaks volumes. He is already on the radar of Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazil team."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!