Dusan Vlahovic is in talks with Juventus over a contract extension, but there is a potential threat for the Bianconeri: Milan.





This is according to SportMediaset, which claims the Rossoneri have not given up on the Serbian striker and are ready to enter the fray.





Vlahovic has long been a target for the Rossoneri, who have just secured another signing for their future attack (Andrej Kostic, born in 2007, from Partizan Belgrade), and interest in him could be reignited just as talks between the former Fiorentina player and the Old Lady have resumed.