Sporting send strong message to Arsenal as president confirms Viktor Gyokeres will be slapped with fine and made to apologise for missing start of pre-season V. Gyoekeres Arsenal Transfers Premier League Sporting CP Liga Portugal

Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas has confirmed that Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres will be subjected to disciplinary action after missing his scheduled return to pre-season training. The forward, who had been granted an extended break, was expected to report back to the club on Saturday, July 12, but was absent without any prior notification.