'I've been spoiled!' - Man City star opens up on Pep Guardiola snub after dropping to bench against Liverpool

Reijnders arrived at Manchester City in the summer with major expectations, stepping into a midfield that was undergoing a significant evolution after the departure of Kevin De Bruyne. He made an immediate impression, delivering goals and assists during the early months of the season and quickly becoming a trusted option for Guardiola across multiple competitions.

However, Reijnders has experienced his first real setback as a City player in recent weeks after dropping to the bench for consecutive Premier League fixtures. Both the match against Bournemouth and the headline clash against Liverpool saw him omitted from the starting XI despite being in solid form. It marked an unfamiliar moment for the midfielder, who was rarely left out during his two-year spell at AC Milan.

Even so, there was no sign of frustration from the Dutchman, who instead took the opportunity to emphasise the competitive environment he has joined. With City’s midfield stacked with elite talent, rotation is inevitable, particularly during busy spells of the season. Reijnders has stressed that he understands the decision and remains focused on contributing whenever called upon.