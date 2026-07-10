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Lamine Yamal wants Argentina in World Cup final as Spain hero has eye on Lionel Messi's jersey
Yamal reveals ultimate dream
Barcelona starlet and Spain international Yamal has openly revealed his grand ambitions in a World Cup questionnaire with Mundo Deportivo. The gifted winger stated that he is desperate for a dream showdown against Argentina should La Roja progress all the way to the final. Yamal's ultimate desire is not just to guide his country to glory but also to secure the rare opportunity to swap shirts with footballing legend and former Barca icon Messi.
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Teenager targets Messi jersey
During a brief interview discussing his preferences and personal targets in this major tournament, Yamal gave a definitive answer. When asked which player he would like to swap jerseys with, he replied: "With Messi."
And when questioned about who he would like to face if Spain reach the final, the young player of Moroccan descent responded: "Argentina."
Yamal names his biggest World Cup surprise
The tournament in North America has been full of surprise standouts, with many teams and individuals capturing the hearts and minds of the watching public. Asked for his biggest shock so far, Yamal picked Morocco hero Ismael Saibari. The forward, whose transfer to Bayern Munich from PSV was confirmed during the competition, scored in three consecutive games before netting the decisive penalty in the shootout win against Netherlands. Unfortunately, however, the 25-year-old sustained an injury against Canada and had to sit out the quarter-final defeat to France.
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Heavyweight clashes await stars
Before that dream final can materialise, Spain must first navigate past the hurdle of a Belgium side who are unbeaten in 18 matches in Friday's quarter-final clash at the Los Angeles Stadium. The fixture gives Yamal the opportunity to extend his historical record as the first Spanish player to start three World Cup knockout games before the age of 19.
Meanwhile, Messi and an Argentina side holding a 12-match winning streak must also prepare to face a test against Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium on Sunday.
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