Spain add to their World Cup crown! Aitana Bonmati stars but Mariona Caldentey steals the show as La Roja cruise to inaugural Nations League title at France's expense
Goals from Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey saw Spain ease to the Women's Nations League title on Wednesday as they beat France 2-0 in the final.
- Spain beat France 2-0 in Nations League final
- Goals from Bonmati and Mariona secure win
- La Roja add to last year's World Cup triumph