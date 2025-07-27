Spain women's player ratings vs England: Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey have penalty shootout shockers as world champions lose out to Lionesses in Euro 2025 final

The Ballon d'Or holder and Women's Super League Player of the Season were denied by Hannah Hampton as La Roja fell short in Basel

World champions Spain's fell to a penalty shootout loss to defending champions England in the Euro 2025 final as star players Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey were among those to miss from the spot on Sunday.

La Roja started the final on the back foot when Alessia Russo's low effort was parried by Cata Coll and into the path of Lauren James, but the Chelsea star couldn't tuck the ball home. Coll then went from villain to hero in a matter of seconds when her wayward pass was intercepted by Lauren Hemp just outside the six-yard box, but the goalkeeper atoned for her error with a vital stop low to her left.

As the contest wore on, Spain began to turn the screw, and took the lead in the 25th minute when Caldentey headed in Ona Batlle's pinpoint cross into the area.

Article continues below

The 2023 World Cup winners' stranglehold on the first half continued early into the second, but then out of nowhere, the Lionesses were level in the 57th minute when Alessia Russo guided in substitute Chloe Kelly's inch-perfect delivery.

The defending champions were galvanised by that equaliser, and had it not been for the fingertips of Coll, Kelly's instinctive strike would have made it 2-1. Claudia Pina then fired a warning shot back at Sarina Wiegman's team when the substitute's rifled shot brought an excellent save out of Hampton.

Substitute Salma Paralleulo missed a gilt-edged chance on the stroke of half-time in extra time, and the two old foes could not be separated as penalties beckoned. And despite Coll saving two penalties, the misses of Paralluelo, Bonmati, and Caldentey proved costly as Kelly once again scored the winner for England as they defended their Euros title.

GOAL rates Spain's players from St. Jakob-Park...