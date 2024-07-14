Spain player ratings vs England: Nico Williams lays waste to the Three Lions before super-sub Mikel Oyarzabal grabs Euro 2024 glory for La Roja

The winger opened the scoring with a fine finish before La Roja claimed a dramatic victory thanks to an inspired substitution

Football's not coming home. It's found a better home, with Spain having deservedly been crowned champions of Europe thanks to a fully deserved 2-1 victory over England in Berlin on Sunday.

Nico Williams was the star of the show for La Roja, with the winger opening the scoring with a wonderfully-well taken goal, but Mikel Oyarzabal was the watch-winner.

With England threatening to pull off another unlikely victory after drawing level against the run of play through Cole Palmer, Spain reclaimed control of a game they had been dominating, resulting in an 86th-minute winner from Oyarzabal that means the best team at Euro 2024 will be taking home the trophy.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Spanish players on show as La Roja claimed a record-breaking fourth continental title...