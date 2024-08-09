Spain France Olympics 2024Getty
Scott Wilson

Spain are Olympic champions! La Roja avoid remarkable collapse against France to complete golden summer with 5-3 win as Fermin Lopez, Alex Baena and super-sub Sergio Camello spoil the party for Thierry Henry

Spain U23Summer OlympicsFrance U23 vs Spain U23France U23Thierry HenryFermin LopezJean-Philippe Mateta

Spain have continued their extraordinary run of success on the international stage by beating hosts France 5-3 to claim gold at the Olympics.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Spain win Olympics thriller
  • Fermin Lopez stars for Spain
  • Disappointment for Thierry Henry
Article continues below