FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-MAN CITYAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'A point without even trying to play!' - Southampton troll Man City defender Ruben Dias after Saints avoid record of becoming worst-ever Premier League team with 0-0 draw against Pep Guardiola's faltering side

R. DiasManchester CitySouthampton vs Manchester CitySouthamptonPremier League

Southampton trolled Manchester City defender Ruben Dias after they avoided the record of becoming the worst-ever Premier League team with a draw.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The Saints held Man City to a 0-0 draw
  • Dias vented his frustration in his post-match comments
  • Southampton hit back at the defender on X
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches