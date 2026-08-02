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Sources: Hull City reaches agreement to sign Colorado Rapids starlet Lucas Herrington in transfer worth up to $23 million
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The situation
Hull City have agreed to pay the Rapids an initial fee of roughly $17 million, but the deal will include significant add-ons as well. The Rapids could earn up to $6 million in bonuses, while the club will also earn 15 percent of any profit on a future sale of the defender.
With the move, Herrington will be joining a Hull team that will be returning to the Premier League this season. The club won the Championship playoff last season, defeating Middlesbrough in the final to book their place in the top flight for this campaign.
News of Herrington's move was first reported by the Athletic.
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Herrington's career so far
The teenager's stay in MLS was ultimately a short one, as Herrington departs the league after just 20 games in all competitions. He joined the Rapids in January, having agreed to the move last August in a deal that saw him head to MLS from Brisbane Roar FC in his native Australia. The Rapids paid under $1 million to sign Herrington.
Internationally, Herrington made his senior debut for Australia in March and was named to his country's World Cup squad this summer. He started twice this summer, featuring against Paraguay in the group stage and Egypt in the Round of 32, but missed a penalty against the latter to seal the Socceroos' defeat
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A milestone transfer
The fee received for Herrington is among the largest in MLS history. If all add-ons were to be paid out, it would be the second-largest sale for the league, trailing only Jhon Duran's move from the Chicago Fire to Aston Villa, which resulted in a fee of around $29 million after all bonuses were paid out.
According to the Athletic, Hull weren't the only club swirling for Herrington, as Barcelona and Liverpool had also registered interest in the teenager.
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What comes next?
Hull City are currently in the midst of the club's preseason, which continues on Saturday with a friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt. The club will open its season on August 22 when they play host to Manchester United for the first Premier League game at MKM Stadium since 2017.
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