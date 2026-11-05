Sources: Groundbreaking men's college soccer calendar overhaul on brink of collapse as NCAA schools fight back

A groundbreaking change to men's college soccer is on the brink of collapse. NCAA schools are expected to secure enough votes to overturn a switch to a two-semester model, in a stunning turnaround from a successful vote that appeared to usher in one of the biggest changes to the sport in decades, multiple sources told GOAL. Last month, the NCAA approved a plan to stretch out the season, but a surprise late pushback has threatened to crush the initiative.

On Oct. 7, the NCAA Division I Cabinet approved a switch to a fall-spring calendar, a proposal that had been in motion for nearly a decade. However, because the proposal passed without securing the necessary level of support to avoid a challenge, schools were given the chance to overturn the decision. At least 241 schools are needed to vote to rescind the proposal, and multiple sources told GOAL they expect that threshold to be met by Friday's 5 p.m. ET deadline.

A two-semester system was viewed by proponents as an ideal way to stretch out the season from a condensed fall calendar that has led to concerns about player welfare, development and the lack of eyes on the championship game, which is held in early December. Supporters have also pointed to backing from student-athletes as a key reason to make the change.

The proposal had been pushed and defeated on numerous occasions. However, with momentum following the World Cup and MLS's switch to a fall-spring calendar - which proponents hoped would bring more relevance to the collegiate draft - skeptics were finally swayed toward approving the proposal. Sources told GOAL that such a move is instrumental in keeping college soccer relevant in the national landscape.