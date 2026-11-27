Sources: Brooklyn FC to halt operations for 2027 season, could return to USL in 2028
- Getty
Failure to meet league requirements
Brooklyn's pause comes after they failed to meet a handful of financial requirements that have been set in order for teams to operate in the USL. The league has been stricter in enforcing financial policies this offseason as it looks to launch a promotion-relegation model in 2028. GOAL initially reported that crisis talks were held between the players and USLPA last week.
Multiple USL League One clubs have ceased operations this season. However, Brooklyn is the first Championship side to pause play - and the first since North Carolina FC shut their doors at the end of 2025.
- Getty Images Sport
A struggling team
The news comes after months of struggle for the men's side. They won just five games in their inaugural season. Sporting Director and General Manager Brian McBride left the club on November 13 - shortly after the conclusion of the men's regular season. The Coney Island-based club has made significant changes in its front office personnel since its genesis in 2023. Original President Max Mansfield joined the club in 2021 and departed in June 2024, before the club even played a game.
- Patrick McCormack
A changing league
The decision to halt operations comes after a sweeping change from the league office as to how teams are regulated. Multiple clubs have had their finances closely monitored this offseason, and there is a possibility that other sides could cease operations before next year.
"We have other conversations ongoing, and we'll be strategic, and we'll just say,’ Look, if we don't think that you can be a successful club and take care of the players and run a good business, then we're just not going to let you come.’ And we could have two teams, three teams, four teams that we opt to just pull out because we don't think they meet the standards of where we want to go,” USL President and CEO Paul McDonough told GOAL.
Brooklyn are the fourth USL club to halt operations this offseason.
- Getty Images
A potential return to play
This is not the outright death of the Brooklyn FC men's team. The league is open to the club continuing play in USL League One by 2028 if certain financial requirements are met, sources confirmed. There is no indication yet as to whether they will attempt to re-enter the competition by that time.
By then, the league could look completely different. The USL is attempting to launch a new football pyramid in the U.S., with three professional leagues in a promotion-relegation system. The new first division, USL Premier, is expected to have 20 teams within a decade. There will be a further 20 in the championship, and 40 in USL League One.
The USL and the USLPA agreed to a landmark CBA earlier this year, which included provisions for the newly-formed top flight, as well as further built in protections should clubs experience financial issues.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting