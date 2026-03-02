Goal.com
Cristo Fernandez Ted LassoGetty
Tom Hindle

Source: Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez appears in preseason friendly for USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, could sign pro contract

Cristo Fernandez, who played Dani Rojas in the hit Apple TV series Ted Lasso, appeared in a preseason friendly for USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive on Saturday, a club source confirmed. They are expected to make a decision on a professional contract early this week. Fernandez, who appeared in the first three seasons of the show, played youth soccer in Mexico until he was 15.

  • Cristo Fernandez on the verge of penning a pro contract

    Fernandez, 35, is in talks to sign a professional contract with El Paso after playing 30 minutes in their friendly over New Mexico United. He was pictured training over the weekend, and club sources confirmed to GOAL Monday morning that a decision will be made on the TV star's future in the coming days. 

  • Experience in football growing up

    Fernandez, who played Rojas of imaginary AFC Richmond, was on the verge of a professional soccer career as a teenager. He was a part of the Tecos FC academy, then a first division Mexican team, until he was 15. He suffered two significant knee injuries and was encouraged to pursue his studies with a future in soccer looking unlikely. He pursued acting after picking it up at the University of Guadalajara. Rojas is an avid soccer fan who is often pictured at games around the world.

    He also appeared in a game for Chicago Fire 2 last month.

  • Celebrities Sightings At “Como Cup” FinalGetty Images Entertainment

    Other stars of the show play soccer

    Fernandez is not the only Ted Lasso star with significant experience in the game. Kola Bokinni, who portrayed Captain Isaac McAdoo, played at a semi-professional level, with Phil Dunster, endeared for his performance as misfit striker Jamie Tartt, has been hailed by multiple cast members for his footballing skill. 

  • Club update expected soon

    The club will make a decision on Fernandez's future this week, they confirmed to GOAL. El Paso Locomotive were a playoff team last year, finishing fourth in the Western Conference. Their season starts this Saturday with a home matchup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks. 

