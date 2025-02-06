Portland Thorns FC v Angel City FCGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Sophia Wilson's Portland Thorns and city's future WNBA team reveal plans for joint practice facility

Portland ThornsNWSLWomen's football

RAJ Sports ownership made the groundbreaking announcement Thursday

  • Portland Thorns and future WNBA team to share new facility
  • Will cost $75 million to build, and will be privately funded
  • Will be the first training center shared by two women's teams in different sports
