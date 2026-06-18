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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

'Sometimes I deserve it' - Jude Bellingham gives honest response to his critics after helping England beat Japan in World Cup opener

J. Bellingham
England
World Cup
Croatia
England vs Croatia
Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham admitted that sometimes he "deserves" the criticism that comes his way after starring in England's 4-2 win over Croatia at the 2026 World Cup. The Real Madrid star was among the scorers as the Three Lions began their group stage campaign in style, and after the final whistle, he took the opportunity to address the scrutiny he has faced in recent months.

  • Bellingham confronts outside 'noise'

    Bellingham made it clear that his singular focus remains on delivering results for the national team and filtering out external negativity.

    "Personally, it was nice to put some of the noise aside and just show my country and my teammates how committed I am to helping us try to win games," Jude Bellingham said to reporters after England's victory. "Contributing, helping my team and helping my country are some of the greatest honours, and, regardless of the noise outside, that honour doesn’t change for me at all."

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  • England v Croatia: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Real Madrid star accepts scrutiny as part of the game

    The midfielder has often found himself at the centre of fierce debate, largely due to the astronomical expectations placed on him at both club and international levels. However, Bellingham insisted that he understands criticism is a natural part of modern football, even if this match felt like the perfect response.

    "I know it’s part of being a footballer; I don’t hold a grudge against anyone who says bad things about me because sometimes I do deserve it," he said. "Today I think it was nice to try to show people and remind them who I am."

  • Combining elite creativity with defensive grit

    For Bellingham, the standout performance in Dallas was not just about getting his name on the scoresheet. He showed immense commitment in every phase of the game, with his work rate without the ball helping to give England midfield control.

    The tactical display highlighted why the Real Madrid ace is considered indispensable to the squad's system. He provided the necessary defensive energy and grit to break up opposition play, answering critics who have questioned his tactical discipline on the international stage.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-ENG-ALBAFP

    No drama behind the scenes

    Bellingham also played down reports of tension inside the England camp after Thomas Tuchel's animated touchline exchange with Jordan Pickford before halftime. The Real Madrid midfielder insisted there was no dressing-room drama during the interval, stressing that the manager's message was calm, clear and exactly what the team needed.

    "It wasn’t one of those where it was a big drama or standing up and shouting; it was what the team needed," Bellingham said. "We have a mature group with great leaders in there; everyone knew the level we had to get to. The start of the second half gave us a great platform."

    England will face Ghana in their second World Cup group match on June 23.

How far will England go at the World Cup?

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