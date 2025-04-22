'Something is missing' - Cole Palmer told how to get through 'rough patch' as ex-Chelsea star cites Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo example
Cole Palmer has been told how to get through his "rough patch" by ex-Chelsea star Demba Ba, who cited the example of Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Palmer has struggled in front of the goal
- Has fired blanks in his last 16 appearances
- Ba believes Palmer needs competition at Chelsea