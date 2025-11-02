'Smart, successful, good looking...and me!' - Jurgen Klopp pokes fun of himself during Red Bull visit to Paris FC

Klopp’s trip to Paris is part of his broader remit within Red Bull’s global football structure, which includes clubs such as RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Bragantino and Paris FC. His responsibilities involve overseeing coaching methods, player pathways, and transfer strategies across the group, as he helps unify Red Bull’s footballing philosophy worldwide. The German’s hands-on visit to France underlined his growing influence within the organisation, even though he insists his time as a frontline coach is over.

Speaking to The Athletic earlier this year, Klopp was clear about where he stands on returning to the dugout: "Not. At. All," he said when asked if he missed management. "I knew I would work again. But I also knew that I no longer wanted to work as a coach." It was a definitive answer from a man who once lived and breathed matchdays but now enjoys shaping the sport from a different angle. His new job lets him use his decades of experience to influence multiple teams without enduring the pressure cooker of the Premier League or Champions League again.

When questioned about whether his decision was full and final, the German said: "That’s what I think. But you don’t know. I’m 58. If I started again at 65, everybody will say, ‘You said you’ll never do it again!’ Er, sorry, I thought 100 per cent (when I said it)! That is what I think now. I don’t miss anything."