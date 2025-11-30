'Small details were what knocked us out' - USMNT’s Alejandro Zendejas and América crash out of Liga MX playoffs after last-minute heartbreak to Sergio Ramos' Monterrey

In the 73rd minute, Zúñiga scored what would have been the goal to put América up 3-0 and effectively seal a place in the semifinals, but it was disallowed for offside. The outlook still seemed overwhelmingly favorable - especially after the sending off of Jesús Rodríguez in the 84th minute, which left Rayados with 10 men.

However, neither the numerical advantage nor the control América showed throughout the match could prevent the final blow. In stoppage time, the Mexican international’s goal ended América’s tournament. América won the match 2-1, but the aggregate score finished 3-2 in Monterrey’s favor.