Slovenia Euro 2024 squad: Who is Matjaz Kek bringing to the European Championship?

Slovenia are set for only their second appearance at the tournament. But who is in their Euro 2024 squad?

Slovenia made two World Cup appearances (2002 and 2010) since they last featured at the Euros (2000).

After making it to the World Cup 2010 in his previous stint, Matjak Kek took over as Slovenia's boss for the second time in 2018 and is now tasked with leading the nation past the group stage of any major tournament.

Progressing as runner-ups to Denmark in the qualifiers, to be drawn alongside England, Denmark and Serbia in Group C of the final tournament, who will make Kek's Euro 2024 squad? GOAL takes a look...