Lautaro Martinez vs Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes vs Denzel Dumfries and six battles that will decide the Champions League final between PSG and Inter

The biggest game of the European season is all set for Munich on Saturday - but where will the European Cup be won and lost?

Here we are. After 188 matches, 613 goals, 33 red cards, one pleasantly chaotic league phase and two legs of the greatest knockout tie in competition history, the Champions League final is upon us. Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have made their way to Munich for Saturday's mouth-watering showpiece as they prepare to bring the curtain down on another breath-taking European campaign.

PSG come into this game knowing that they have never had a better of chance of finally winning the Champions League. After a slow start to the post-Kylian Mbappe era, Luis Enrique's side found their groove around the turn of the year and never looked back. The Ligue 1 champions got a real taste for Premier League blood in particular, as they beat Manchester City to stay alive in the league phase before knocking out Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in successive rounds to reach the final.

Inter, meanwhile, have qualified for their second final in three seasons, and after being gallant losers against Man City in 2023, Simone Inzaghi's side know they cannot let another of these opportunities slip by them. They certainly didn't have an easy route, either, as they knocked out German champions Bayern Munich and Spanish title-winners Barcelona along the way, and while they may have collapsed in the battle to win Serie A, they have shown themselves to be one of the consistently best teams on the continent under Inzaghi's tutelage.

It's all set up to be an epic encounter at the Allianz Arena - but where will the game be won and lost? GOAL has broken down the key battles that will likely decide the destination of the 2025 European Cup...