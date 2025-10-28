Sir Jim Ratcliffe BLOCKS Man Utd transfer swoop for 105-goal La Liga star admired by Ruben Amorim

After a slow start, Man Utd’s forwards are showing promising form in the current campaign. The additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko, coupled with the departure of Rasmus Hojlund, have reshaped United's attack. Mbeumo has been the most prolific so far, leading the team in goals across all competitions with five. Fellow signing Sesko has also found the back of the net twice in the Premier League. Though he made a cautious start, his recent performances suggest he is adapting. Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha, scored his first goal for the Red Devils against Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday. These new acquisitions, along with contributions from long-term servants like Bruno Fernandes, signal a notable improvement in United's attacking output compared to the previous season.

Amorim is certainly happy with one key new attacking star, Mbeumo. After the victory over Brighton, where Mbeumo scored twice, Amorim said: "He’s a working machine. He’s so good in transitions. He’s improving when we are organising the final third. The connection with Amad, it’s really hard to beat these two guys because they change position, they are really fast, they are good in one against one.

"My role was, as a manager, to explain what I want from him. But it was more the club. And you guys. We can struggle a lot, but it’s Manchester United. When Manchester United is there, and when we feel that this player wants to come here, no matter what, no matter what the position, no matter if it's Champions League or not, we also give everything to bring these kind of guys, and that was the case."